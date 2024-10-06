Câmara de Guarulhos tem 14 novos vereadores; 20 foram reeleitos

A Câmara de Guarulhos contará a partir do próximo ano com 14 novos vereadores. Foram eleitos para o primeiro mandato:
Delegado Gustavo Mesquita (REPUBLICANOS) – 18.841 votos – 2,88%
Fernanda Curti (PT) – 9.236 votos – 1,41%
Junior Caicara (NOVO) – 8.393 votos – 1,28%
Santiago (PL) – 8.071 votos – 1,23%
Carlos Veloso (NOVO) – 5.395 votos – 0,82%
Biriba (DC) – 5.094 votos – 0,78%
Pr Adalberto (MOBILIZA) – 4.984 votos – 0,76%
Alemao do Transporte (DC) – 4.799 votos – 0,73%
Daniel Santos (PP) – 4.449 votos – 0,68%
Guto Tavares (PDT) – 4.324 votos – 0,66%
Kleber Ribeiro (PL) – 4.033 votos – 0,62%
Mauricio Segantin Junior (MOBILIZA) – 3.971 votos – 0,61%
Daniel Alves o Capivara (DC) – 3.873 votos – 0,59%
Rafa Marques (MDB) – 3.929 votos – 0,60%
Outros 20 parlamentares foram reeleitos, sendo eles:
Andre Alves (CIDADANIA) – 9.329 votos – 1,42%
Carlinda Tinoco (REPUBLICANOS) – 7.161 votos – 1,09%
Danilo Gomes (REPUBLICANOS) – 6.361 votos – 0,97%
Dr. Laércio Sandes (UNIÃO) – 3.890 votos – 0,59%
Edmilson (PSOL) – 4.698 votos – 0,72%
Geleia Protetor (PSD) – 9.481 votos – 1,45%
Gilvan Passos (REPUBLICANOS) – 7.163 votos – 1,09%
Janete Pietá (REDE) – 9.710 votos – 1,48%
Karina Soltur (PSD) – 9.780 votos – 1,49%
Lamé (PC do B) – 6.958 votos – 1,06%
Lauri Rocha (PSD) – 10.770 votos – 1,64%
Leandro Dourado (SOLIDARIEDADE) – 2.896 votos – 0,44%
Luis da Sede (PSD) – 11.142 votos – 1,70%
Marcelo Seminaldo (PT) – 7.631 votos – 1,17%
Martello (REPUBLICANOS) – 7.010 votos – 1,07%
Pr Anistaldo (MOBILIZA) – 6.243 votos – 0,95%
Prof Rômulo (PT) – 7.740 votos – 1,18%
Rafael Acosta (PSB) – 8.619 votos – 1,32%
Ticiano (PSD) – 15.476 votos – 2,36%
Welliton Bezerra (PRTB) – 5.493 votos – 0,84%
Os resultados das Eleições 2024 ainda podem ser revistos por julgamentos de candidatos ou chapas pela Justiça Eleitoral. As decisões podem ocorrer, inclusive, após a diplomação dos eleitos.